Santa stops off in town to spread a little festive cheer
PUBLISHED: 08:17 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:17 19 December 2019
Children and their families visited Santa's Grotto in Saffron Walden, which opened on December 6, and is running until December 22.
Santa and his elves, in a rather splendid, sitting room-style grotto, complete with a Christmas tree, soft furnishings, a fireplace and a standard lamp, have been host to youngsters and their parents, who have booked their visit in advance.
The £5 entrance fee includes a gift for each child as they hang their Christmas wish on the tree and ask Santa for the present they hope for this Christmas.
The grotto is in Market Street and is organised by Saffron Walden BID (Business Improvement District) a collaboration of businesses in the town to attract more custom to the area.
Pictured here are the Lederer Family with twins Cc and Niamh aged two. The little girls asked Santa for some Lego.
Booking for the grotto is essential on: visitsaffronwalden.gov.uk.