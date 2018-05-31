Advanced search

Santa stops off in town to spread a little festive cheer

PUBLISHED: 08:17 19 December 2019 | UPDATED: 08:17 19 December 2019

Twins, Niamh and Cc Ledere, two, hug their new teddies at Santa's Grotto, with mum Vicky and dad Paul. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Twins, Niamh and Cc Ledere, two, hug their new teddies at Santa's Grotto, with mum Vicky and dad Paul. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Copyright © 2019 Celia Bartlett Photography. All rights reserved

Children and their families visited Santa's Grotto in Saffron Walden, which opened on December 6, and is running until December 22.

Twins Niamh and Cc Lederer (two) are encouraged by their parents to tell Santa that they would like Lego for Christmas. Picture; CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYTwins Niamh and Cc Lederer (two) are encouraged by their parents to tell Santa that they would like Lego for Christmas. Picture; CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Santa and his elves, in a rather splendid, sitting room-style grotto, complete with a Christmas tree, soft furnishings, a fireplace and a standard lamp, have been host to youngsters and their parents, who have booked their visit in advance.

The £5 entrance fee includes a gift for each child as they hang their Christmas wish on the tree and ask Santa for the present they hope for this Christmas.

The grotto is in Market Street and is organised by Saffron Walden BID (Business Improvement District) a collaboration of businesses in the town to attract more custom to the area.

Pictured here are the Lederer Family with twins Cc and Niamh aged two. The little girls asked Santa for some Lego.

Twins, Niamh and Cc Lederer meet Santa, while mum Vickyl looks on. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYTwins, Niamh and Cc Lederer meet Santa, while mum Vickyl looks on. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Booking for the grotto is essential on: visitsaffronwalden.gov.uk.

Cc Lederer (two) looks after the colouring pens for her twin sister. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY Cc Lederer (two) looks after the colouring pens for her twin sister. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Niamh Lederer (two) colours her wish bauble at the Saffron Walden Santa Grotto, put on by BID. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYNiamh Lederer (two) colours her wish bauble at the Saffron Walden Santa Grotto, put on by BID. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Oliver Stacey (twp) watches as his mum hangs his wish bauble on the tree. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYOliver Stacey (twp) watches as his mum hangs his wish bauble on the tree. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

Chief Elf (John Byatt) high fives the young visitors. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHYChief Elf (John Byatt) high fives the young visitors. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

