Peter Pan and a wicked witch made appearances at a scarecrow competition on Sunday (June 27).
Scarecrows took over gardens throughout Chrishall for a second summer running to raise money for Holy Trinity Church in the village.
The Chrishall Scarecrow Festival began last summer under Covid-19 restrictions.
Visitors and entrants to this year's instalment raised more than £500 for Holy Trinity.
Organiser Laurence Brett said: "Everyone had a good laugh, although the weather could have been kinder!
"It was a great way of getting the community out and back together."
As well as a wicked witch, there was an environmentally conscious scarecrow encouraging visitors not to drop litter.
Two teams won prizes for their efforts: Grandad Johnny and the Three Little Pigs.
Laurence said: "It is something we would like to repeat, so get thinking about your entries and team names for next year's festival!"