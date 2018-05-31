School councillors on mission to change the world

The 1215 committee. Photo: CONTRIBUTED. Archant

Young councillors from a Stansted school are on a mission to change the world.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The first group of school councillors have been appointed in year two and three at Magna Carta Primary Academy.

The 1215 committee has held its first monthly meeting, with responsibilities split among the group, including local community, charity, national and world issues.

Marios Solomonides, headteacher, said: "Our school councillors are already thinking of everything, from litter on the streets, to plastic in the ocean. Their focus is not on wanting more playtime, it is about the issues facing their local area, the country and the world.

"One of our curriculum drivers is developing children's local, national and global perspective. This is about them taking ownership of that."

"Generally, these roles go to year six pupils, but we are realising that even our reception children are capable of so much more if you challenge them."