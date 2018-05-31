School sweeps to success in competition and wins £20K prize

Pupils at KatherineSemar School Saffron Walden with Boxing Olympian Anthony Ogogo and representives from Aldi supermarket. Picture: JAMES LINSELL-CLARK © SWNS

A primary school in Saffron Walden has won £20,000 in a supermarket sweep.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Katherine Semar Infant School has won the prize and the money will be spent on a well-being area for the children.

This will be for both the infant and junior schools - in the setting of a new school library.

To enter the competition, parents of pupils at the school collected stickers of sporting personalities from Aldi.

These were given out to customers spending over a certain amount on shopping in the store.

The stickers were taken into the school by the pupils.

They were then stuck onto a chart and sent in off Aldi to go into a prize draw.

The school was a winner and received a cheque presented by Olympic medalist and Team GB Boxer Anthony Ogogo, pictured here with the children.

Ogogo, who won a bronze medal in the middleweight divison at the 2012 Olympics visited the school to give them the news.

You may also want to watch:

He announced the prize at a school assemby and gave the children an inspirational talk.

about staying healthy, believing in themselves and working hard.

The prize came from Aldi's Kit for Schools competition.

A school spokesman said: "We were delighted to have a visit from Anthony Ogogo and we had a wonderful surprise when he announced that the school had won £20,000.

"It was a fantastic morning.

"The money will be spent on a well-being area for both the infant and junior schools to enjoy in a library setting. This will be a new library for the school.

"Emotional well-being was part of the uses the money was intended for and we think it is very important."

Sean McGinty, marketing director at Aldi said: "The Kit for Schools initiative is part of Aldi and Team GB's long-standing efforts to get young people active and eating well.

"Aldi has already worked with more than a million young people, aged between five and 14, as part of the Get Set to Eat Fresh campaign, and we plan to work with 1.2 million children before Tokyo 2020.

"We have extended the initiative to run until Paris 2025, and we hope to inspire even more children to eat well.

"Aldi has worked with schools up and down the country since 2015 as part of its partnership with Team GB."