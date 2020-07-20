Debden children enjoy a virtual sports day
PUBLISHED: 12:52 20 July 2020
Debden Church of England Primary Academy
Children in Frogs class (years 3 and 4) had fun completing a selection of activities
Debden Church of England Primary Academy held a virtual sports day at school for the children who are back in school and children who are still home-schooling were able to join in from their own homes.
Children in Frogs class (years 3 and 4) had fun completing a selection of activities including the plank, one legged balance, and speed bounce.
They also had fun trying to be the best at standing long jump, the endurance run, an overhead throw, throw and catch and the super strong challenge.
The children’s individual results gave them a score of either bronze, silver, gold or platinum.
School staff said all the children thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon.
