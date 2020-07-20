Advanced search

Debden children enjoy a virtual sports day

PUBLISHED: 12:52 20 July 2020

Children in Frogs class had fun at their virtual sports day. Picture: Debden Church of England Primary Academy

Children in Frogs class had fun at their virtual sports day. Picture: Debden Church of England Primary Academy

Debden Church of England Primary Academy

Children in Frogs class (years 3 and 4) had fun completing a selection of activities

Children in Frogs class had fun at their virtual sports day. Picture: Debden Church of England Primary Academy

Debden Church of England Primary Academy held a virtual sports day at school for the children who are back in school and children who are still home-schooling were able to join in from their own homes.

Children in Frogs class (years 3 and 4) had fun completing a selection of activities including the plank, one legged balance, and speed bounce.

They also had fun trying to be the best at standing long jump, the endurance run, an overhead throw, throw and catch and the super strong challenge.

The children’s individual results gave them a score of either bronze, silver, gold or platinum.

Children in Frogs class had fun at their virtual sports day. Picture: Debden Church of England Primary AcademyChildren in Frogs class had fun at their virtual sports day. Picture: Debden Church of England Primary Academy

School staff said all the children thoroughly enjoyed the afternoon.

