Scientist has 'no regrets' over criminal record following environmental protest

Local public health scientist and Green party member Kevin Wing was arrested during an Extinction Rebellion protest at Waterloo Bridge, London. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

A doctor from Saffron Walden says he has "no regrets" after being left with a criminal record for taking part in environmental protests.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dr Kevin Wing, a public health scientist and local Green Party member, pleaded guilty earlier this month at City of London Magistrates' Court, after failing to leave Waterloo Bridge in London during an Extinction Rebellion protest.

He received a £105 fine and a six-month conditional discharge. He was arrested on the bridge on April 17, when he refused to clear the road and was held at West Central Police Station for 11 hours.

He said: "I feel justified to do what I did. I don't think it's fair because what we are doing is protesting on behalf of everyone and defending the environment and our future."

Kevin, who has a one-year-old son and a four-year-old daughter, said he was faced with scientific evidence for climate change daily, and understood the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change report's findings which suggested drastic and immediate reduction in carbon emissions was necessary to avoid global climate breakdown.

Kevin said he was horrified by the lack of Government action.

"It is a cynical political move, designed to appease the powerful fossil fuel-linked corporations, lobby groups and hedge funds that are propping up the UK government," he said.

He has no regrets and will still participate in protests 'until the political system changes as it needs', but will ensure he will not get arrested again during his discharge.

"I acted and will continue to act peacefully, non-violently and on behalf of nature, humankind and my fellow citizens to highlight the reality of the situation we all face and fight for the necessary societal and system changes we need for survival on this planet, while encumbered with political systems that seem unwilling to respond," he said in his guilty plea.