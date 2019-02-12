Secondary school places: Thousands of Essex parents offered top preference

Saffron Walden County High School in Essex. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO SaffronPhoto 2016

More than 13,500 pupils who are due to start secondary school in Essex in September have been offered their parents’ top preference of school.

Today (March 1) families across the county will discover the outcome of their secondary school applications, with those who applied online getting confirmation by email or via the Essex County Council website.

Thanks to investment in new school places, with three new secondary schools due to admit into Year 7 for the first time this September, 84 per cent of pupils have been offered their first preference of school.

A further nine per cent have been offered their second preference, meaning 93 per cent have been offered either their first or second preference.

The latest statistics come after the council set out its plans to invest in a further 2,198 new secondary school places in its 2019 budget.

Councillor Ray Gooding, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “I am delighted that, once again, we have been able to offer so many pupils their preferred secondary school place. This is testimony to our strong track record of investing in new school places, as well as the hard work of admissions staff, schools and those involved in planning expansions.”