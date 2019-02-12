Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Secondary school places: Thousands of Essex parents offered top preference

PUBLISHED: 10:23 01 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 01 March 2019

Saffron Walden County High School in Essex. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Saffron Walden County High School in Essex. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

SaffronPhoto 2016

More than 13,500 pupils who are due to start secondary school in Essex in September have been offered their parents’ top preference of school.

Today (March 1) families across the county will discover the outcome of their secondary school applications, with those who applied online getting confirmation by email or via the Essex County Council website.

Thanks to investment in new school places, with three new secondary schools due to admit into Year 7 for the first time this September, 84 per cent of pupils have been offered their first preference of school.

A further nine per cent have been offered their second preference, meaning 93 per cent have been offered either their first or second preference.

The latest statistics come after the council set out its plans to invest in a further 2,198 new secondary school places in its 2019 budget.

Councillor Ray Gooding, Essex County Council’s cabinet member for education, said: “I am delighted that, once again, we have been able to offer so many pupils their preferred secondary school place. This is testimony to our strong track record of investing in new school places, as well as the hard work of admissions staff, schools and those involved in planning expansions.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Brawl’ at pub in Saffron Walden leaves one man with facial injuries

The Temeraire, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Funeral arranged for ‘much-loved’ Thaxted man after successful fundraising appeal

Brian Mays from Thaxted died aged 61 last month. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police swoop on address in early morning drugs raid in Saffron Walden

Dogs and firearms units heading to an address in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

New principal for Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport

Duncan Roberts, the new principal of Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police appeal after motorist is rushed to hospital with serious injuries following crash

Emergency services rushed a man to hospital following the crash.

Most Read

‘Brawl’ at pub in Saffron Walden leaves one man with facial injuries

The Temeraire, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Funeral arranged for ‘much-loved’ Thaxted man after successful fundraising appeal

Brian Mays from Thaxted died aged 61 last month. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police swoop on address in early morning drugs raid in Saffron Walden

Dogs and firearms units heading to an address in Saffron Walden. Picture: ESSEX POLICE

New principal for Joyce Frankland Academy in Newport

Duncan Roberts, the new principal of Joyce Frankland Academy, Newport. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Police appeal after motorist is rushed to hospital with serious injuries following crash

Emergency services rushed a man to hospital following the crash.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Secondary school places: Thousands of Essex parents offered top preference

Saffron Walden County High School in Essex. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Stansted Airport boss asks for local residents’ help in getting better transport links to and from airport

Stansted Airport. Picture: MARK DAVISON

‘Sports groups in south of Uttlesford are missing out on funding’

Uttlesford District Council, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

Exhibition was a rail-y good day out for visitors

Model railway exhibition in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Improvements see Felsted care home taken out of special measures by inspectors

Glendale Residential Home in Felsted. Picture: GOOGLE
Drive 24