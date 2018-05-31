Uttlesford secret stone painter brings joy to residents with doorstep surprise gifts
PUBLISHED: 15:43 01 June 2020
Victoria Knight
A secret stone painter has been painting stones and leaving them outside residents’ houses in an attempt to bring some joy during lockdown.
The stones often picture the residents’ current or previous dogs and have been gifted to people across Uttlesford. Some are left outdoors in public spaces for anyone to find.
Victoria Knight from Cutlers Green, near Thaxted, received one of the first painted stones about three weeks ago, on a Sunday afternoon.
“My husband went to bring the dogs back and it was by our gate,” she recalled.
The stone has an illustration of Victoria’s dog, Winston, sitting on the sofa – something which Winston, a “very naughty” Border Terrier, 10, is not normally allowed to do.
“It’s really sweet, it’s just a really nice thing to do, it’s really cheered me up in these times. It’s nice to know that someone thinks of you,” said Victoria.
“Whoever is responsible is both talented and kind-hearted. The stones are bringing lots of cheer to pet owners in Thaxted!”
She thinks the secret painter is very skilled at capturing the “quirks of people’s dogs”.
For example, she has seen a stone that depicts a lady’s Old English Sheepdog really well. It has the dog’s face, but it seems to capture the dog’s spirit.
Lisa Clayden, from Felsted, said the hand-painted stones being left for people are “bringing such happiness”.
“I’ve received a painted stone with my dog on it,” Lisa said.
“It has brought such joy to so many people during the lockdown period.”
People across Uttlesford are now sharing their pictures with the hashtags #secretstonepainter and #secretpainter. Send us yours, together with a short description, your full name, village, and phone number to andra.maciuca@archant.co.uk.
