Exclusive

Uttlesford secret stone painter brings joy to residents with doorstep surprise gifts

Winston with his stone on forbidden ground. Photo: Victoria Knight. Victoria Knight

A secret stone painter has been painting stones and leaving them outside residents’ houses in an attempt to bring some joy during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Lisa's dog with his painted stone. Photo: Lisa Clayden. Lisa's dog with his painted stone. Photo: Lisa Clayden.

The stones often picture the residents’ current or previous dogs and have been gifted to people across Uttlesford. Some are left outdoors in public spaces for anyone to find.

Victoria Knight from Cutlers Green, near Thaxted, received one of the first painted stones about three weeks ago, on a Sunday afternoon.

“My husband went to bring the dogs back and it was by our gate,” she recalled.

The stone has an illustration of Victoria’s dog, Winston, sitting on the sofa – something which Winston, a “very naughty” Border Terrier, 10, is not normally allowed to do.

Lisa's dog was painted on a stone. Photo: Lisa Clayden. Lisa's dog was painted on a stone. Photo: Lisa Clayden.

“It’s really sweet, it’s just a really nice thing to do, it’s really cheered me up in these times. It’s nice to know that someone thinks of you,” said Victoria.

“Whoever is responsible is both talented and kind-hearted. The stones are bringing lots of cheer to pet owners in Thaxted!”

She thinks the secret painter is very skilled at capturing the “quirks of people’s dogs”.

For example, she has seen a stone that depicts a lady’s Old English Sheepdog really well. It has the dog’s face, but it seems to capture the dog’s spirit.

Lisa Clayden, from Felsted, said the hand-painted stones being left for people are “bringing such happiness”.

“I’ve received a painted stone with my dog on it,” Lisa said.

“It has brought such joy to so many people during the lockdown period.”

People across Uttlesford are now sharing their pictures with the hashtags #secretstonepainter and #secretpainter. Send us yours, together with a short description, your full name, village, and phone number to andra.maciuca@archant.co.uk.