Send us your best photos for World Book Day!

PUBLISHED: 10:33 05 March 2020

World Book Day at Ashdon Primary School. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

World Book Day at Ashdon Primary School. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Has your child been getting dressed up today for World Book Day?

We would love to see your pictures, and we are putting some of the best ones together for the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast.

Please send us your best shots along with your child's full name and age, the character they are dressed as and the school they attend at andra.maciuca@archant.co.uk.

World Book Day is celebrating 23 years of existence this year, with children of all ages uniting their love for reading.

According to worldbookday.com, the "main aim" of the day in the UK and Ireland is "to encourage children to explore the pleasures reading, by providing them with the opportunity to have a book of their own".

The eponymous charity typically sends resource packs to schools and nurseries for different age ranges, containing activities ideas and information about how you can be part of World Book Day.

