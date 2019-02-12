Seventy drivers fined for not wearing seatbelts during police operation at Stansted Airport

Police officers and officers from other agencies with some of the vehicles stopped during a previous operation at Stansted Airport. Archant

Seventy drivers have be given tickets for not wearing a seatbelt and nine vehicles were seized for not having insurance during a partnership operation at Stansted Airport.

The operation, which was partnership work between Essex Police, Transport for London (TfL), and Uttlesford District Council (UDC), took place on Wednesday, February 13.

Seventy drivers were dealt with for not wearing a seatbelt, 19 had expired MOTs, 10 had no insurance and nine of those had their vehicles seized.

TfL checked 46 private hire vehicles and found one driver with no badge, one with no insurance documents, issued 12 advisory notices, and found 10 vehicles that were unfit.

They also checked two taxis and one of those was unfit.

UDC reported six drivers for no tax and seized a further three vehicles for having no tax.

Matt Hine, from Essex Police’s Casualty Reduction Unit, said: “This was a really successful operation and an example of some really great partnership work.

“Stansted is a busy airport with people arriving, leaving, and dropping people off all the time so it’s really important that anyone using a vehicle is doing so safely and legally.

“If you’re not wearing a seatbelt, you’re putting your safety at risk. If you’re in a collision and you’re not wearing one you could be seriously injured or even killed.

“If your car has no MOT, it might not be road legal or road safe meaning you’re potentially putting yourself and other road users in danger.

“If you don’t have any insurance you’re leaving yourself and other drivers unprotected which is totally irresponsible.

“The laws around these regulations are there to keep you safe and we’ll take action against people who are breaking them.”

Anand Nandha, head of taxi and private hire compliance at TfL, said: “We regularly work in partnership with the police and local authorities to keep the public safe while travelling in taxis and minicabs.

“Our compliance officers inspect licensed taxi and private hire drivers, vehicles, and private hire operators in London to ensure they comply with relevant legislation and regulations.

“It is vital that all drivers follow the rules of the road, as careless and dangerous behaviour puts themselves and others at risk. Operations like this are part of our vision zero approach to eliminate death and serious injury from London’s roads.”