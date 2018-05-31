Advanced search

Celebrating VE Day in Seward’s End, near Saffron Walden

PUBLISHED: 17:47 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:47 15 May 2020

Trevor and June Start take afternoon tea to commemorate VE Day. Picture: Clifford Want

Trevor and June Start take afternoon tea to commemorate VE Day. Picture: Clifford Want

Clifford Want of St Mary's Church Saffron Walden

Celebrating VE Day in Seward’s End

The church bell rangs to mark the silence and afternoon tea was taken to mark the 75th anniversary of VE Day in Seward’s End.

People in the village hung out flag.

Diocese bishops had given permission for one church bell to be rung to mark the day, despite church closures during the coronavirus pandemic.

So St James’ single bell tolled to mark the beginning and the end of the two-minute silence at 11am.

Around the village, afternoon tea with scones were eaten in the sunshine in many gardens and, after the Queen’s speech, villagers came out to join in singing, We’ll Meet Again, the song sung by Vera Lynn to keep up spirits during the Second World War,

while maintaining social distances.

St James’s Church is a “daughter” church of St Mary’s Church in Saffron Walden, which was built in the 16th century by the same master mason John Wastell who worked on Great St Mary’s Church and King’s College in Cambridge.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Recycling centres set to reopen across Essex

Essex County Council

Musician takes a trip down Frambury Lane for VE Day

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

Estate agent reacts to lift on housing market restrictions

Mullocks associate director, Nick Bush.

‘Do not cut grass verges,’ says town council

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

Most Read

Recycling centres set to reopen across Essex

Essex County Council

Musician takes a trip down Frambury Lane for VE Day

Photo: Samantha Brannan Photography.

Estate agent reacts to lift on housing market restrictions

Mullocks associate director, Nick Bush.

‘Do not cut grass verges,’ says town council

200,000 face masks ordered from China by County Council

Cllr David Finch, leader of Essex County Council. Photo: Essex County Council.

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Celebrating VE Day in Seward’s End, near Saffron Walden

Trevor and June Start take afternoon tea to commemorate VE Day. Picture: Clifford Want

Is it safe for children to go back to school? Take part in our survey.

Gavin Williamson wants some pupils to return to school on June 1.

Quiz: Test your sporting knowledge, May 15

Q23. Ryan Giggs is one of 28 footballers to accomplish what feat? Picture: NICK POTTS/PA

Stained glass windows with medieval heraldic crests from the home of the late Brian Lister sell at auctioneer Sworders for over £2,000

The Old Rectory at Widdington. Picture: Sworders

Saffron Walden and districts create scrubs and scrub bags - with help from Call The Midwife’s Fred

From left: Kelly Compton, Anne Guney and Cliff Parisi (from Call the Midwife) create scrubs for Saffron Walden For the Love of Scrubs Our NHS Needs Us. Picture: Anne Guney.
Drive 24