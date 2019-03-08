Advanced search

Singing starlet to host concert in honour of tennis great

PUBLISHED: 07:57 31 May 2019

Shakila K is singing in honour of Andy Murray

Shakila K is singing in honour of Andy Murray

A former pupil at Joyce Frankland Academy, singer, Shakila K, will host a charity concert to honour tennis legend Sir Andy Murray.

The concert, at Dunblane's Victoria Hall, on July 14 to honour the town's famous son, coincides with Wimbledon men's finals day.

Shakila said: "Like many others, I was very sad when I heard Sir Andy might retire this year, saying his goodbyes to his fans at the Wimbledon Championships. But, whatever he chooses to do, I thought it'd be wonderful if I could do something in Dunblane to celebrate his impressive list of achievements.

"Since he's still the reigning Olympic champion, having won gold at the 2012 London Olympics and retaining the title at the Rio Olympics, I'll be singing my London 2012 Olympic tribute song, Thank you for the Sunshine, in the Dunblane concert."

Shakila is donating profits from ticket sales for this concert to the Victoria Hall.

