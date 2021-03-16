Published: 7:00 AM March 16, 2021

Archive image: Fun at a previous Town Carnival - Credit: Courtesy of Saffron Walden branch of the Royal British Legion

The Saffron Walden branch of the Royal British Legion would like to hear from residents as the organisation prepares to commemorate its 100th year.

The branch is keen to hear from people who have recollections and personal stories they can share.

Royal British Legion is going to celebrate turning 100 on May 21, 1921. - Credit: Royal British Legion

They are delving into the branch's history, its work in the community, its members and volunteers.

They want to add to the treasure trove of things like newspaper cuttings and minutes books.

These photograph of branch members at the town carnival might jog some memories.

Archive: A float at the town carnival - Credit: courtesy of the Saffron Walden branch of the Royal British Legion

You may also want to watch:

Branch chairman Robert Curran said: "They might have a family member who is, or was, in the armed forces for whom there is a photograph they might share, together with a precis of their service career detailing any notable events or highlights, particularly if they had a connection with the Legion.

"We aim to have an exhibition of this material in the Town Hall later in the year which will also include artwork contributed by local schools and families last November on the theme of Remembrance."

Send your memories to branch secretary Mick Birnie: michaelbirnie@btinternet.com

The British Legion, as it was originally called, was formed on May 21, 1921. The Saffron Walden branch was formed in 1924.





The new logo of the Royal British Legion - Credit: Saffron Walden branch of the Royal British Legion

* This Sunday (March 21) is the date of the Census

A census has taken place in England every ten years since 1801 (with the exception of 1941).

A census gathers information about society so that appropriate services can be put in place for now and in the future.

Census 2021 will include new questions related to service in the armed forces. This data will enable organisations to fulfil commitments to service personnel, veterans and their families. The Armed Forces Covenant is the nation’s commitment to all those who serve or have served in the armed forces, and to their families.

This census will be the first time that everyone will be able to complete the census online at any time.

You will receive a letter with your unique access code and will be able to complete the Census online using any device, with help available by phone, email or text, web-chat, social media, or drop into a Covid-compliant Census Support Centre.

The Census is run by the Office for National Statistics. No personal data is sold or shared with any other government department.

Information from the Census is only released after 100 years when your descendants may be tracing their own family history.

For more information go to https://census.gov.uk/ or on social media @Census 2021