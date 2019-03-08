Homeowner injured during shed blaze in Saffron Walden

The scene of the fire on Goddwards Way, Saffron Walden. Picture: ECFRS Archant

Firefighters have warned homeowners not to try and tackle fires themselves following a blaze in Saffron Walden on Sunday.

Two crews from Saffron Walden fire station were called to reports of a shed fire in Goddard Way.

A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue said: "On arrival, firefighters lead the home owners to safety as they were trying to tackle the fire themselves. Four breathing apparatus-wearers extinguished the fire and vented the house. One of the owners [was taken] to hospital suffering slight smoke inhalation and a suspected fractured ankle. Our crew administered first aid and oxygen therapy. Due to closed doors the fire was contained to just the shed and conservatory."

The spokesman added: "Remember, get out, call the fire brigade and stay out."

