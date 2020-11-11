Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 November 2020

Saffron Walden High Street. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Saffron Walden High Street. Photo: Andra Maciuca.

Andra Maciuca

Dozens of Uttlesford residents, business owners and staff members filled in our short Shop Local survey.

The Saffron Walden Reporter has been very grateful to gain some insights into the local shopping habits.

But, to build the most accurate picture possible when analysing the data, we would like more people to get involved.

Our campaign launched last month in order to better understand how residents shop, and what kind of support business owners and staff members need.

Fill in our survey and tell us a bit about yourself!

Find out more about some of the businesses we have already spoken to in the area:

Owner speaks of new Suit-ability services and warns of “tough” future

Saffron Walden owner on her lighting and gift shop and the importance of the Shop Local campaign

Shop and post office director: ‘Don’t panic buy, post early for Christmas’

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

