Have you filled in our Shop Local survey for Uttlesford residents, business owners and staff?

Saffron Walden High Street.

Dozens of Uttlesford residents, business owners and staff members filled in our short Shop Local survey.

The Saffron Walden Reporter has been very grateful to gain some insights into the local shopping habits.

But, to build the most accurate picture possible when analysing the data, we would like more people to get involved.

Our campaign launched last month in order to better understand how residents shop, and what kind of support business owners and staff members need.

Fill in our survey and tell us a bit about yourself!

