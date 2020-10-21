Poll

Uttlesford residents, business owners and staff - please fill in our Shop Local campaign poll

Uttlesford residents, from Saffron Walden, Great Dunmow, Stansted and surrounding villages can now fill in a poll about their shopping habits as part of Archant's Shop Local campaign. Photos: Andra Maciuca. Andra Maciuca

Are you an Uttlesford resident, business owner or staff member? We would like to hear from you through our poll as part of our Shop Local campaign.

Our shopping habits have a big impact on the world around us, and we would like to find out more about yours.

Similarly, as business owners or staff members, you may find it a particularly difficult time and have ideas regarding the kind of support you need.

Our Shop Local campaign launches this week, and wants to help our hard-working business owners and staff members avoid the negative impact of the pandemic as much as possible.

Residents can find out more about businesses in the area through our extensive coverage. And shoppers have the chance to make their voices heard and tell us if anything changed or is changing in their habits.

Fill in our survey and let us know a bit about yourself!