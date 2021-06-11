Share your views: Should Freedom Day on June 21 go ahead?
Published: 11:20 AM June 11, 2021
- Credit: PA
June 21 is a date that is etched in many people's thoughts - the day when coronavirus lockdown restrictions are due to come to an end. And it's edging closer.
It's been more than 14 months in England since Covid restrictions came into force, and lockdown easing restrictions have been taking place to the Government's roadmap.
But some quarters are now calling for Freedom Day to be delayed.
They point to the number of people with the Covid Delta variant, first seen in India.
But what do you think - should lockdown restrictions come to an end or should we remain vigilant?
Have your say below.
