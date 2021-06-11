News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Share your views: Should Freedom Day on June 21 go ahead?

Author Picture Icon

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 11:20 AM June 11, 2021   
Covid social distancing sign

Covid social distancing sign - Credit: PA

June 21 is a date that is etched in many people's thoughts - the day when coronavirus lockdown restrictions are due to come to an end. And it's edging closer.

It's been more than 14 months in England since Covid restrictions came into force, and lockdown easing restrictions have been taking place to the Government's roadmap.

But some quarters are now calling for Freedom Day to be delayed.

They point to the number of people with the Covid Delta variant, first seen in India.

But what do you think - should lockdown restrictions come to an end or should we remain vigilant?

You may also want to watch:

Have your say below.

 

Most Read

  1. 1 Ibiza legend Dave Pearce and Clockwork Orange Andy Manston at garden party
  2. 2 Fête de la Musique returns to Walden - with nine music venues
  3. 3 Group has been 'Balsam bashing' along the Slade
  1. 4 This week's paper: Saffron Walden Reporter on June 10, 2021
  2. 5 Success for Jamie who becomes part of a national campaign
  3. 6 Essex grants boost - but fears Uttlesford sectors may miss out
  4. 7 Council leader continues fight against Stansted expansion
  5. 8 Dance student Ruby is ready for a multi venue tour
  6. 9 Motorcyclist in hospital after Broxted collision
  7. 10 New development plan for former Friends' School
Coronavirus
Lockdown Easing
Essex
Uttlesford News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

People stand far apart, social distancing for Covid-19. All of them have bags, about to board a plane

Planning and Development

Stansted Airport expansion a done deal, government says

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A man holds a stein of beer.

Euro 2020

Spirits lifted ahead of Euro 2020 as pub landlord releases single

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A polling station. Picture: CHRIS RADBURN/PA WIRE

Politics

Saffron Walden constituency could change shape in boundary review

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
St John's College in Cambridge.

University of Cambridge

Open Cambridge returns this year for a feast of events over 10 days

Alan Davies

Author Picture Icon