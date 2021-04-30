Published: 4:09 PM April 30, 2021

Saffron Walden's Market Square will be transformed into an outdoor seating and dining area over the next fortnight - Credit: Archant

Diners will gather in the Market Square for alfresco food and drink from Wednesday (May 5).

Alfresco in the Square will see the town centre transformed into a seating area between 10am and 4pm between Wednesday and Friday over the next two weeks.

Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID) organised the event in a bid to support food and drink outlets ahead of restrictions on indoor hospitality easing on May 17.

Shara Vickers, from the BID, said: "We really hope lots of people will be around and enjoy food and drink bought from our local outlets, shared with family and friends!"

She added: "We're excited to be running Alfresco in the Square.

You may also want to watch:

"It's a temporary measure to encourage footfall into town to support our business community!"

As a temporary measure (while restrictions limit hospitality) on May 5, 6, 7 & 12, 13, 14 - 10 am to 4 pm, there will be tables and chairs in the market square.



Buy takeaway food from any restaurant or cafe in town and enjoy it outside in the market square#saffronwalden pic.twitter.com/b5xEr4FwgL — Support Saffron Walden BID (@SaffronBID) April 29, 2021

Food and drink from any café or restaurant in the town can be consumed in the square, with outdoor seating and hand sanitiser provided.