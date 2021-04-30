Six days of alfresco dining announced for Market Square
Diners will gather in the Market Square for alfresco food and drink from Wednesday (May 5).
Alfresco in the Square will see the town centre transformed into a seating area between 10am and 4pm between Wednesday and Friday over the next two weeks.
Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID) organised the event in a bid to support food and drink outlets ahead of restrictions on indoor hospitality easing on May 17.
Shara Vickers, from the BID, said: "We really hope lots of people will be around and enjoy food and drink bought from our local outlets, shared with family and friends!"
She added: "We're excited to be running Alfresco in the Square.
"It's a temporary measure to encourage footfall into town to support our business community!"
Food and drink from any café or restaurant in the town can be consumed in the square, with outdoor seating and hand sanitiser provided.
