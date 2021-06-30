Published: 12:45 PM June 30, 2021

Military children at Debden C of E Primary Academy took part in a free virtual workshop to help them with the challenges of having a parent who might be deployed overseas, or having to regularly move home and school.

The children took part in storytelling, imaginative play, movement and drama and were shown tools that could help them navigate some of these challenges.

The workshops were run by the charity Little Troopers and funded by the Armed Forces Covenant Fund.

Louise Fetigan, founder and operations manager at Little Troopers, said: “We had originally planned to run a physical roadshow last summer, but as with many things, the pandemic changed our plans.

"It’s actually turned out for the best as our virtual workshops have enabled us to reach far more military children than we could have seen in person and we hope that the children who have taken part will really benefit from the session, as well as having had lots of fun!”

You may also want to watch:

This year marks 10 years since Armed Forces veteran Louise Fetigan registered a charity to support children with parents serving in the British Armed Forces.

As well as the charity’s school programme, Little Troopers also has a number of free resources that parents can use to support children at home including the Little Troopers Treasures story recording app for military parents to record themselves reading stories for their children to watch while they are away. For more information visit www.littletroopers.net