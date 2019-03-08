'Nasty materials' go up in flames during skip fire
PUBLISHED: 10:56 20 September 2019
Firefighters pumped thousands of litres of water into a pair of skips to extinguish a blaze in Wimbish.
A pair of skips caught fire in Wimbish. Picture: ECFRS
A crew from Saffron Walden were called to a property in Elder Street at about 5.45pm on September 15 amid reports of a fire affecting two skips.
A spokesman for Essex County Fire and Rescue Service said: "On arrival the crew found two skips well alight containing various nasty materials such as car batteries, insulation panels and polystyrene.
"Crews used a hose reel jet for an initial attack followed by a 45mm hose to flood the skips. In all, 3,600 litres of water was used supplied by a pump relay from a hydrant located at the entrance to the property."
The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental.
