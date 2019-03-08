Advanced search

Slimmers ‘throw’ their efforts into fundraising bid

PUBLISHED: 07:51 08 April 2019

A Slimming World group in Saffron Walden has raised more than £3,000 for Cancer Research by hosting a ‘big clothes throw’.

Fay Griffiths, a Slimming World consultant at Golden Acre Community Centre, hosted the two-week fundraising campaign.

Members from Fay’s Slimming World group donated 137 bags of their old clothes and items of clothing which no longer fit. Each bag had an average resale value of £25, totalling £3,425.

Slimming World is one of Cancer Research’s biggest fundraising contributors. Last year’s annual ‘clothes throw’ raised £3.3million and this year the company expect the figure to be even higher.

Fay said: “The members of Saffron Walden Slimming World at Golden Acres really came together to show what can be achieved and I am so proud of them.”

