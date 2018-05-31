Stained glass windows with medieval heraldic crests from the home of the late Brian Lister sell at auctioneer Sworders for over £2,000

The Old Rectory at Widdington. Picture: Sworders Sworders

A group of stained glass windows sold for £2,250 at Sworders’ in March.

Sold at Sworders, stained glass windows from The Old Rectory at Widdington, home of the late Brian Lister. Picture: Sworders Sold at Sworders, stained glass windows from The Old Rectory at Widdington, home of the late Brian Lister. Picture: Sworders

The five windows incorporating fragments of medieval heraldic crests came for sale from The Old Rectory at Widdington, home of the late Brian Lister, arguably Britain’s leading post war designer and builder of sports racing cars. The Lister engineering firm was founded by his grandfather in 1890.

Sworders’ premises are closed in line with current restrictions but the fine art auctioneers remain ‘open’ for business in many other ways.

Alongside a program of online sales, the firm’s specialists are still welcoming photographs of potential consignments via email.

Some fine objects have already been identified, valued and consigned for future sales.

Guy Schooling said: “Although understandably we are unable to conduct person-to-person valuations at this time, as both auction room in Stansted Mountfitchet and our London and Hertford offices are closed, there is a lot our team of specialist valuers can do based on a few decent photographs taken on a smartphone.”

All online valuations are conducted free of charge.

The auction room is particularly interested in hearing from people who have found interesting items through a ‘stay at home’ clearout.

