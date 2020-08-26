Advanced search

Call for Uttlesford women to participate in Essex photography project

PUBLISHED: 17:00 26 August 2020

Elle Linton, fitness professional, Loughton. Photo: Mark Massey.

Elle Linton, fitness professional, Loughton. Photo: Mark Massey.

© Mark Massey 2020

A photographer is calling for women from Uttlesford to help challenge ‘Essex girl’ stereotypes.

Lata Upadhyaya, visual artist, Purfleet-on-Thames. Photo: Mark Massey.Lata Upadhyaya, visual artist, Purfleet-on-Thames. Photo: Mark Massey.

Mark Massey has been taking photographs of women of all ages and backgrounds across the county, and is looking for representatives for Uttlesford.

His project, ‘Essexism’, is supported with funding from Arts Council England and will run until May next year, and will be followed by an exhibition in June. He is particularly looking for people under 20 and over 70. He would also like to speak to religious leaders, people involved in politics, transgender people, and women who do jobs that are traditionally seen as male jobs - such as firefighters and mechanics. Women with visible and invisible disabilities are also encouraged to get in touch.

Mark, who is based in Southend, said: “On a visit to my library, I found that at least three dictionaries still contained definitions of ‘Essex girl’ that use words such as ‘unintelligent’, ‘promiscuous’, ‘devoid of taste’ and ‘materialistic’.

“I started the project because of my daughters Hannah, 9, and Rosa, 12, as I wondered if these stereotypes are still going to exist when they grow up.”

Penny Bryant, St John Ambulance volunteer, Basildon. Photo: Mark Massey.Penny Bryant, St John Ambulance volunteer, Basildon. Photo: Mark Massey.

Email markjmassey@gmail.com or visit markmassey.co.uk if you would like to get involved.

Nikki Nicholas, yoga teacher and massage therapist, Southend-on-Sea. Photo: Mark Massey.Nikki Nicholas, yoga teacher and massage therapist, Southend-on-Sea. Photo: Mark Massey.

Juliet Townsend, charity and voluntary worker, Earls Colne. Photo: Mark Massey.Juliet Townsend, charity and voluntary worker, Earls Colne. Photo: Mark Massey.

