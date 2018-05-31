Volunteer police officers clock up nearly seven months of hours in a week at Essex Police

Specials carrying out their volunteer work. Picture: Essex Police Essex Police

Volunteer police officers have clocked up nearly seven months of hours in one week, Essex Police have said.

Over the course of National Volunteers Week, 322 Special Constables carried out at least one shift each and contributed 5,207 hours – the equivalent to 216 days or around seven months.

Over the course of National Specials Weekend, 285 were on duty and worked a total of 3,399 hours – equivalent to 141 days or four months. They attended more than 400 incidents as well as carrying out patrols.

Specials in Uttlesford, Chelmsford, Maldon and Braintree were involved in two drugs warrants, supported an operation to tackle drugs-related crime alongside the road crime team and carried out patrols.

Road crime Specials also attended other incidents including emergency calls.

At vehicle checkpoints in Dedham, Boxted, Birch and Tiptree, Specials ensured drivers were licensed and insured to drive, and that vehicles were in roadworthy condition.

Superintendent Cat Barrie, head of the Essex Special Constabulary, said: “Our Specials really are incredible people and play a key role in working alongside everyone in Essex Police to protect and serve our communities.”