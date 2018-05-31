Advanced search

Volunteer police officers clock up nearly seven months of hours in a week at Essex Police

PUBLISHED: 17:05 12 June 2020

Specials carrying out their volunteer work. Picture: Essex Police

Specials carrying out their volunteer work. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police

Volunteer police officers have clocked up nearly seven months of hours in one week, Essex Police have said.

Over the course of National Volunteers Week, 322 Special Constables carried out at least one shift each and contributed 5,207 hours – the equivalent to 216 days or around seven months.

Over the course of National Specials Weekend, 285 were on duty and worked a total of 3,399 hours – equivalent to 141 days or four months. They attended more than 400 incidents as well as carrying out patrols.

You may also want to watch:

Specials in Uttlesford, Chelmsford, Maldon and Braintree were involved in two drugs warrants, supported an operation to tackle drugs-related crime alongside the road crime team and carried out patrols.

Road crime Specials also attended other incidents including emergency calls.

At vehicle checkpoints in Dedham, Boxted, Birch and Tiptree, Specials ensured drivers were licensed and insured to drive, and that vehicles were in roadworthy condition.

Superintendent Cat Barrie, head of the Essex Special Constabulary, said: “Our Specials really are incredible people and play a key role in working alongside everyone in Essex Police to protect and serve our communities.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Bunting, flowers, and safety measures in place as further Saffron Walden businesses will open on Monday

Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID) has put together a Recovery Pack for businesses and 10 hand sanitiser stations are being distributed around the town. Pictured are Jo from Croucher & Needham, Essex County Councillor John Moran, David Woodhouse from Chaps Barbers, Kathryn Horgan Waitrose manager and BID Director, Julie Redfern of Beauty Box and Deputy Chair SWBID. Picture: Gary Hyams

Police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Local reporter shortlisted for press award for interviewing skills

Andra Maciuca, reporter for the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast

Socially distanced protest in Cambridge hears about racism in the UK

Thousands turned out at the Cambridge demo to say Black Lives Matter. Picture: ARCHANT

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver asks Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to safeguard food

Jamie Oliver

Most Read

Bunting, flowers, and safety measures in place as further Saffron Walden businesses will open on Monday

Saffron Walden Business Improvement District (BID) has put together a Recovery Pack for businesses and 10 hand sanitiser stations are being distributed around the town. Pictured are Jo from Croucher & Needham, Essex County Councillor John Moran, David Woodhouse from Chaps Barbers, Kathryn Horgan Waitrose manager and BID Director, Julie Redfern of Beauty Box and Deputy Chair SWBID. Picture: Gary Hyams

Police appeal after attempted burglary

Do you know this man? Photo: Essex Police.

Local reporter shortlisted for press award for interviewing skills

Andra Maciuca, reporter for the Saffron Walden Reporter and the Dunmow Broadcast

Socially distanced protest in Cambridge hears about racism in the UK

Thousands turned out at the Cambridge demo to say Black Lives Matter. Picture: ARCHANT

Celebrity chef Jamie Oliver asks Prime Minister Boris Johnson to intervene to safeguard food

Jamie Oliver

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Volunteer police officers clock up nearly seven months of hours in a week at Essex Police

Specials carrying out their volunteer work. Picture: Essex Police

Silent films pianist finds her garden concerts have hit the right note with neighbours in Saffron Walden

Gail Ford giving her neighbours a concert from her garden in Saffron Walden. Picture: SUPPLIED

Netball club up for regional award as netball season can start again

SWAN U12s at the beginning of 2020. The Saffron Walden netball team is up for an award. Picture: SUPPLIED

Women’s group ‘life-saver’ during lockdown

Photo: Elsenham Women's Institute.

Saffron Walden Round Table is collecting items for Uttlesford food bank on Sunday - can you help?

Saffron Walden Round Table will be collecting food bank items on Sunday.
Drive 24