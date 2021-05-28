Essex Covid-19 update as Spring Bank Holiday weekend begins
- Credit: GETTY IMAGES
Uttlesford has the highest rolling rate of Covid-19 cases in Essex, data shows.
The latest data, which tracks active Covid-19 cases in the seven days leading up to Sunday, May 23, shows there are 13.1 cases per 100,000 people in Uttlesford.
Ahead of the Bank Holiday weekend, the number of Covid-19 cases nationwide has exceeded 4,000 for the first time since April 1.
Five new coronavirus cases were recorded in Uttlesford on Thursday, May 27.
The latest data shows Colchester and Tendring have the fewest cases per 100,000 people in Essex.
Chelmsford has the second-most cases in the county, with 9.5 per 100,000 people.
In Cambridge, there were 7.2 cases per 100,000 in the seven days before Sunday, May 3.
Latest data by Wellcome Sanger, which carries out genomic sequencing for different coronavirus variants, shows the dominant variant in Chelmsford is the so-called Indian variant.
And 66.7 percent of Chelsmford's cases in the fortnight before May 15 are thought to be variant B.1.617.2.
Uttlesford's residents recorded no B.1.617.2 cases in this period, but it was identified in the district in the previous reporting period of between April 24 and May 8.
The Wellcome Sanger Institute is at Hinxton, near Saffron Walden.