St Claire Hospice receive £11,000 bumper donation from Stansted Airport Community Trust

person

Harry Goodman

Published: 5:29 PM April 26, 2022
Daniel Burford, Susan Barker, Amy Winehouse and Peter Rose standing outside a St Claire building

St Claire Hospice was presented a cheque for more than £11,000 by Stansted Airport Community Trust chairman, councillor Susan Barker. 

The trust supports families living with a terminal illness in Essex and Hertfordshire. It has been funded by the airport since 2005 and received over £1million of grants. 

Cllr Barker said: "The trustees unanimously voted to give the Trust’s final cheque to St Claire Hospice for their exceptional work supporting families dealing with a terminal illness.” 

She also announced she would be stepping down as chairman. 

Daniel Burford and councillor Susan Barker with flowers and a voucher for afternoon tea at a local hotel

Head of relationship fundraising at St Claire, Amy Winehouse, said: “We are delighted to receive this cheque from Stansted Airport Community Trust.

"A donation of £11,605.26 could cover the cost of running our community nursing services for a week. 

"None of this would be possible without the support of our local community. Thank you.” 

