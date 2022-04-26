St Claire Hospice was presented a cheque for more than £11,000 by Stansted Airport Community Trust chairman, councillor Susan Barker.

The trust supports families living with a terminal illness in Essex and Hertfordshire. It has been funded by the airport since 2005 and received over £1million of grants.

Cllr Barker said: "The trustees unanimously voted to give the Trust’s final cheque to St Claire Hospice for their exceptional work supporting families dealing with a terminal illness.”

She also announced she would be stepping down as chairman.

Daniel Burford and councillor Susan Barker with flowers and a voucher for afternoon tea at a local hotel as a thank you for her many years of service. - Credit: Stansted Airport Community Trust

Head of relationship fundraising at St Claire, Amy Winehouse, said: “We are delighted to receive this cheque from Stansted Airport Community Trust.

"A donation of £11,605.26 could cover the cost of running our community nursing services for a week.

"None of this would be possible without the support of our local community. Thank you.”