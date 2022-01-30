St John's Ambulance launches volunteer appeal in Essex

St John's Ambulance is looking for volunteers in its Essex district - Credit: St John's Ambulance

St John's Ambulance is appealing for new volunteers in Essex.

The charity is looking for willing volunteers who can be trained and provide first aid at events and venues throughout across the East - including at the London Stadium in Stratford and venues like Lakeside Shopping Centre.

Peter Howie, St John's Ambulance Essex district manager, said: "First Aid saves lives.

"We are looking for new volunteers from across Essex to join us serving our communities.

"We will provide the training, equipment and uniform.

"We look to volunteers for time, commitment and enthusiasm to help save lives."

The service said that adult volunteers meet in Essex towns across the county each week.

Volunteers are expected to provide 60 hours per week and are expected to give a minimum 60 hours per annum.

There are training centres around Uttlesford in Cambridge, Cherry Hinton, Harlow and Chelmsford.

Information about volunteering is online: https://sja.org.uk/volunteer