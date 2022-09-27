News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Harvest Festival raises money to help those in need

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:25 AM September 27, 2022
Reverend Jeremy Trew conducts the Harvest Festival at St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden

Reverend Jeremy Trew conducts the Harvest Festival at St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden

St Mary's Church in Saffron Walden held its Harvest Festival at the weekend, having been postponed from the previous week due to the Queen's death.

On Sunday, visitors to the church brought food packages to be donated to Uttlesford Foodbank and financial donations for Jimmy's in Cambridge, which supports homeless people and is regularly supported by St Mary's.

In his sermon, the rector Rev'd Jeremy Trew said that harvest festivals were not introduced until the 19th century, following a move in the population from the country to towns, which led to people losing their dependence on the annual harvest.

The festival serves as a reminder of the work of farmers and fishermen.

Rev'd Trew said: "We not only raise our own harvest by what we sow, but our treatment of the environment raises a harvest for our young people. God calls us to consider how we will use what we have."

