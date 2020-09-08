Advanced search

New organ in St Mary’s Church Newport prompts call for young musicians

PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 September 2020

The new organ at St Mary's Church, Newport. Photo: Graham Daniels.

The new organ at St Mary's Church, Newport. Photo: Graham Daniels.

Graham Daniels

There is a new digital organ at St Mary’s Church in Newport to enhance its musical facilities.

The new organ at St Mary's Church, Newport. Photo: Graham Daniels.The new organ at St Mary's Church, Newport. Photo: Graham Daniels.

Organs are thought to have existed in Newport since the 15th Century, with the former church building, Monks Barn, having a carving on its facade of an angel playing a portative organ.

In 1820, Newport Church had a barrel organ that was later rebuilt in 1875 to become a finger-playable organ, now at Ugley Church.

A new pipe organ in 1876 lasted until 2000, when it was in a poor state and, because of high renovation costs, it had to be scrapped.

A modest second-hand pipe organ was acquired in 2002, which is now supplemented by the new digital organ recently built as a gift by parishioner Tim Norris.

The new organ at St Mary's Church, Newport. Photo: Graham Daniels.The new organ at St Mary's Church, Newport. Photo: Graham Daniels.

Tim said it’s concerning that 50 percent of church organists in the UK are now over the age of 70.

He added: “Newport Church has enhanced its musical resources in order to promote and encourage young musicians to keep this wonderful organ tradition ongoing into the future.”

Reverend Neil Mcloud, vicar at St Mary’s Newport, said: “It is lovely, it looks really nice.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Most Read

Indian takeaway set to reopen in Saffron Walden

The Spice is reopening on Rowntree Way on September 9. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Free drive-in cinema to screen in Saffron Walden

Photo: Chris Harding.

Walden student raises £7,000 walking from Rickling Green to Scotland

Peter Page reached Scotland after a 14-day walk from Rickling Green. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin

Concerns over sewage treatment plant planning application in Wimbish

The proposed sewage treatment plant site in Debden Drive, Wimbish is opposite homes. Photo: Christopher Davison

Saffron Walden gardens benefit from work done in lockdown

The Dutch Garden at Bridge End Garden. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Indian takeaway set to reopen in Saffron Walden

The Spice is reopening on Rowntree Way on September 9. Photo: ANDRA MACIUCA.

Free drive-in cinema to screen in Saffron Walden

Photo: Chris Harding.

Walden student raises £7,000 walking from Rickling Green to Scotland

Peter Page reached Scotland after a 14-day walk from Rickling Green. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin

Concerns over sewage treatment plant planning application in Wimbish

The proposed sewage treatment plant site in Debden Drive, Wimbish is opposite homes. Photo: Christopher Davison

Saffron Walden gardens benefit from work done in lockdown

The Dutch Garden at Bridge End Garden. Picture: Saffron Walden Town Council

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

New organ in St Mary’s Church Newport prompts call for young musicians

The new organ at St Mary's Church, Newport. Photo: Graham Daniels.

Walden student raises £7,000 walking from Rickling Green to Scotland

Peter Page reached Scotland after a 14-day walk from Rickling Green. Photo: Supplied by Tony Gavin

Saffron Walden delighted to welcome back the ‘future of the club’ as junior rugby training resumes

The junior section of Saffron Walden Rugby Club were delighted to finally return to training after lockdown.

Essex’s Director of Public Health’s coronavirus warning

Councillor John Spence of Essex County Council

Netflix film review: I’m Thinking of Ending Things

Jessie Buckley as Young Woman and Jesse Plemons as Jake in I'm Thinking Of Ending Things. Picture: Mary Cybulski/NETFLIX 2020