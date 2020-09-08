New organ in St Mary’s Church Newport prompts call for young musicians

The new organ at St Mary's Church, Newport.

There is a new digital organ at St Mary’s Church in Newport to enhance its musical facilities.

Organs are thought to have existed in Newport since the 15th Century, with the former church building, Monks Barn, having a carving on its facade of an angel playing a portative organ.

In 1820, Newport Church had a barrel organ that was later rebuilt in 1875 to become a finger-playable organ, now at Ugley Church.

A new pipe organ in 1876 lasted until 2000, when it was in a poor state and, because of high renovation costs, it had to be scrapped.

A modest second-hand pipe organ was acquired in 2002, which is now supplemented by the new digital organ recently built as a gift by parishioner Tim Norris.

Tim said it’s concerning that 50 percent of church organists in the UK are now over the age of 70.

He added: “Newport Church has enhanced its musical resources in order to promote and encourage young musicians to keep this wonderful organ tradition ongoing into the future.”

Reverend Neil Mcloud, vicar at St Mary’s Newport, said: “It is lovely, it looks really nice.”