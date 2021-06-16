St Mary's Church bell rings to remember Grenfell victims

Published: 3:00 PM June 16, 2021

Bells at St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden, rang out 72 times marking the fourth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire.

The Bishop of Kensington, Dr Graham Tomlinson, invited churches nationwide to toll their bells 72 times on Monday (June 14), once for each person who died in the fire.

Bells rang out across the country marking the 72 deaths in the Grenfell Tower Fire, 2017 - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Ringing was followed by two minutes silence, then four more rings marking the number of years since the 2017 tragedy.

Dr Tomlinson said the Grenfell tragedy in North Kensington was something which affects people living in flats all over the country.

He said: "There is a sense that, until some measure of justice and closure has been achieved through the Grenfell public inquiry it is important to keep the memory of Grenfell in the public consciousness."

In February 2021, Full Fact estimated 760,000 UK flat owners could be liable to pay for work to make their apartment block fire-safe.