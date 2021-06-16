St Mary's Church bell rings to remember Grenfell victims
- Credit: Archant
Bells at St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden, rang out 72 times marking the fourth anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire.
The Bishop of Kensington, Dr Graham Tomlinson, invited churches nationwide to toll their bells 72 times on Monday (June 14), once for each person who died in the fire.
Ringing was followed by two minutes silence, then four more rings marking the number of years since the 2017 tragedy.
Dr Tomlinson said the Grenfell tragedy in North Kensington was something which affects people living in flats all over the country.
He said: "There is a sense that, until some measure of justice and closure has been achieved through the Grenfell public inquiry it is important to keep the memory of Grenfell in the public consciousness."
In February 2021, Full Fact estimated 760,000 UK flat owners could be liable to pay for work to make their apartment block fire-safe.
Most Read
- 1 'Children need a place to play' say residents in council homes debate
- 2 The number of Indian variant Covid cases in Uttlesford
- 3 Saffron Walden young triathletes dominate at national qualifier
- 4 Thousands waiting for hospital treatment in Essex
- 5 District heroes named in Queen's Birthday Honours list
- 6 Village leader awarded BEM for community centre build and more
- 7 District council seeks High Court challenge on Stansted expansion
- 8 Tools collection is a huge success
- 9 'We're not trying to target young people': e-scooter awareness drive
- 10 Fête de la Musique returns to Walden - with nine music venues