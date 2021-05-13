Published: 5:19 PM May 13, 2021

St Mary’s in Saffron Walden is joining with a global prayer movement that takes place each year between Ascension and Pentecost, called Thy Kingdom Come.

The church will be open from 2pm to 4pm between Friday (May 14) and Sunday, May 23 for all ages to use the prayer stations.

St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto - Credit: Archant

There is a trail around the church which meets Covid-19 restrictions. A trail pack includes an introduction for each station and space for reflections.

The Rector, Revd Jeremy Trew said: “Prayer can be something formal in church, or hands-together-heads-bowed in primary school, but it can also be so much more.

"The team at St Mary's have put together some thought-provoking reflective prayer stations to help us discover that prayer can be so many things and help us on our daily journey through life. I'd encourage anyone, sceptic or searcher, to give it a go.”

Since its beginning in May 2016, Thy Kingdom Come has grown into a movement. Christians from 172 countries have taken part in praying ‘Come Holy Spirit’.