News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Walden church open and taking part in Thy Kingdom Come

person

Louise Dunderdale

Published: 5:19 PM May 13, 2021   
Reverend Jeremy Trew

Reverend Jeremy Trew - Credit: Supplied by St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden

St Mary’s in Saffron Walden is joining with a global prayer movement that takes place each year between Ascension and Pentecost, called Thy Kingdom Come.

The church will be open from 2pm to 4pm between Friday (May 14) and Sunday, May 23 for all ages to use the prayer stations.

St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto

St Mary's Church, Saffron Walden. Picture: SaffronPhoto - Credit: Archant

There is a trail around the church which meets Covid-19 restrictions. A trail pack includes an introduction for each station and space for reflections.

The Rector, Revd Jeremy Trew said: “Prayer can be something formal in church, or hands-together-heads-bowed in primary school, but it can also be so much more.

"The team at St Mary's have put together some thought-provoking reflective prayer stations to help us discover that prayer can be so many things and help us on our daily journey through life. I'd encourage anyone, sceptic or searcher, to give it a go.”

You may also want to watch:

Since its beginning in May 2016, Thy Kingdom Come has grown into a movement. Christians from 172 countries have taken part in praying ‘Come Holy Spirit’.

Most Read

  1. 1 Walden's new healthcare hub taking shape - as doctors surgery goes on market for £1.4m
  2. 2 Dunmow and Stansted councillors not in new Essex County Council cabinet
  3. 3 Uttlesford's shops still suffer from low footfall, Google data shows
  1. 4 First day at school after beating Covid-19 while being treated for cancer
  2. 5 Delight as books are donated to school's learning centre
  3. 6 Uttlesford District Council chief executive is stepping down
  4. 7 Former Mayor looking forward to lockdown easing
  5. 8 Neighbourhood Plan Referendum results
  6. 9 The Stansted couple on an #HDHike for Huntington's disease
  7. 10 New on-call firefighters have joined stations
Saffron Walden News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man in a red sweater stands over a table. On it, ballots are being counted

Local Elections 2021

Super Thursday election shakeup in Saffron Walden

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
Voters go to the polls today.

Local Elections 2021

Local elections 2021: UDC ward results for Newport and The Sampfords

Louise Dunderdale

person
Three people, two of whom are in Hi-Vis, stand under a gazebo

Lockdown Easing

Market Square event organisers "amazed" at popularity of dine-out event

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
2019's Dance in the Square in Saffron Walden

Lockdown Easing

First business to sponsor Walden's Dance in the Square 2021

Louise Dunderdale

person