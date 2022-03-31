News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Pupils take part in Pink Fun Run for breast cancer charity

Anne Suslak

Published: 3:08 PM March 31, 2022
Children from St Mary's C of E Primary School took part in a Pink Fun Run for Breast Cancer Now

Children from St Mary's C of E Primary School took part in a Pink Fun Run for Breast Cancer Now - Credit: St Mary's C of E Primary School

Pupils from St Mary's C of E Primary School in Saffron Walden donned pink clothes and accessories to take part in a charity fun run.

The pupils ran 4,605 laps of the playground - 328.9 miles in total - cheered along by the school's sports ambassadors and motivated by thumping tunes.

St Mary's is raising money for Breast Cancer Now, which provides a service called Someone Like Me. They have greatly helped and supported teacher Louise Robinson, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at Christmas and is currently undergoing treatment.

So far the school has raised £1,500, not including cash donations, and hopes to raise more. 

A school spokesperson said: "The children were so thrilled with their achievement and loved the pink biscuits that our chef Riina prepared for them.     

"We hope that the money will be well used to help support people like Louise."

