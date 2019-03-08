Nature award for green-fingered pupils at primary school

Year 2 and Year 6 pupils at St Thomas More Primary with Kate Poulter who runs the eco side of the school Archant

Green activities including planting trees has brought St Thomas More School in Saffron Walden a platinum award from the Woodland Trust.

The school has The school has planted 100 new trees in the school grounds, visited local woods, created a woodland nature trail and created a new Forest School site.

It has reduced its carbon emissions and become a woodland ambassador.

The Green Tree Schools initiative, which has seen more than 12,000 schools sign up since it was launched in 2008, offers the chance to bring green issues into the classroom.

Schools win awards for taking part in green activities, in and out of the classroom.

Karen Letten, Woodland Trust schools and communities engagement manager, said: "The achievements of the school are recognised through an awards scheme in which they receive points for taking part in activities. As they reach milestones within the project, they will receive bronze, silver and at gold an attractive wooden plaque which acknowledges this environmental accolade. Only a handful of schools have moved on to achieve platinum, making this a huge accomplishment for the school."