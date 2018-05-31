Advanced search

Addenbrooke’s hospital staff caring for coronavirus patients receive fruit, hot meals and hand cream donations through #ThankYouThursday

PUBLISHED: 08:33 16 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:33 16 May 2020

Kind-hearted community shows #ThankYouThursday generosity to Addenbrooke’s staff. Picture: Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust

Kind-hearted community shows #ThankYouThursday generosity to Addenbrooke's staff. Picture: Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust

Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust

Fruit, meals, drinks and money has been offered to Addenbrooke’s hospital during the Covid-19 outbreak.

Kind-hearted community shows #ThankYouThursday generosity to Addenbrooke's staff. Picture: Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust

Addenbrooke’s Charitable Trust is co-ordinating the delivery of items and started ‘Thank You Thursday’ over the Easter weekend by distributing over 100 boxes of goodies, including hand cream and lip balm, canned lattes and fresh fruit. Restaurants and takeaways have also delivered hot meals.

Hilary Charlesworth, Imaging Operations Manager at Addenbrooke’s said:

“We had meals delivered to our teams and they were very much appreciated. Please can I thank everyone involved as this means a huge amount to the staff on the ground, especially supporting the night staff who are going through a very tough time at the moment. You are all making it so much more manageable for us and helping to maintain health and sanity.”

Kind-hearted community shows #ThankYouThursday generosity to Addenbrooke's staff. Picture: Addenbrooke's Charitable Trust

Donate at www.helpyourhospital.co.uk or visit www.act4addenbrookes.org.uk/helpyourhospital

Businesses who want to keep #ThankYouThursday going with bulk quantities of suitable products should email support@act4addenbrookes.org.uk

