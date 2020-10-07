Advanced search

Staff member tests positive for Covid-19, prompting business to close

PUBLISHED: 19:00 07 October 2020

Archant

Saffron Building Society has closed its town centre branch after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The positive test result was confirmed on Monday at 7pm, and a society spokesperson said they instigated appropriate procedures as soon as they received the news.

The spokesperson said the staff member has not been at work for seven days after suffering cold-like symptoms. They were reportedly working in isolation in a meeting room, and had no customer contact on the last day before feeling unwell.

Chief executive Colin Field said: “As soon as this case was reported by our team member, we instigated our pre-approved procedures relating to a Covid-19 positive case.

“All branch staff that have worked with the employee are now self-isolating as per the government guidelines, the branch is closed and is undergoing a deep clean and we will reopen when safe to do so - with employees from other branches.

“The branch has been operating with measures in place to reduce any risk to customers, including social distancing, physical plastic barrier screens and the wearing of face coverings.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

