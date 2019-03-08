Advanced search

Special guest drops in for tea room's Disney-themed event

PUBLISHED: 08:07 07 May 2019

Staff at Tea Amo dressed up as Disney characters. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Staff at Tea Amo dressed up as Disney characters. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Roger King

Children had the chance to meet a famous Disney Channel star at Tea Amo in Saffron Walden in the Easter holidays.

Shannon Gaskin signing autographs at Tea Amo. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTOShannon Gaskin signing autographs at Tea Amo. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Staff dressed up as Disney characters for the day, on April 11, and Shannon Gaskin, who plays Camilla Young in Penny on M.A.R.S., came along to sign autographs.

Lesley Elder, owner of Tea Amo, a family-run tea room, said she wanted to give something back to the community and offer something different to children during the Easter holidays.

“Children came to see Camilla with their autograph books,” she said. “We gave them bubbles to blow and made Disney-themed cakes, and Disney napkins, bunting and colouring pens.”

Disney day at Tea Amo in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTODisney day at Tea Amo in Saffron Walden. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Lesley dressed up as Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh, while her staff dressed up as Disney princesses, including Snow White and Alice from Alice in the Wonderland.

“It was a fabulous day, the children had a wonderful time and the staff really enjoyed it too,” she said. “We'll be doing it again.”

