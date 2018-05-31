Drama school pupils hit the West End stage

Stagecoach Saffron Walden on stage in the West End. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Pupils from a performing arts school in Saffron Walden were able to realise their West End dreams while on stage at Her Majesty's Theatre in London on November 10.

A group of 21 students, aged between nine and 17, from Stagecoach Performing Arts Saffron Walden, performed a piece based on the Mexican national holiday, the Day of the Dead.

Stagecoach principal Laura Sommerville said: "I am delighted that pupils from my school had the opportunity to perform at an iconic West End venue for the sixth year running.

"Everyone has had a brilliant time rehearsing for the event and it was great to see them on stage. I am so proud of them all.

"Performances like this showcase the hard work of our students, providing them with memorable experiences and life skills which they can use throughout their careers."

