Advanced search

Local Recall

Drama school pupils hit the West End stage

PUBLISHED: 07:52 22 November 2019

Stagecoach Saffron Walden on stage in the West End. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Stagecoach Saffron Walden on stage in the West End. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Archant

Pupils from a performing arts school in Saffron Walden were able to realise their West End dreams while on stage at Her Majesty's Theatre in London on November 10.

A group of 21 students, aged between nine and 17, from Stagecoach Performing Arts Saffron Walden, performed a piece based on the Mexican national holiday, the Day of the Dead.

Stagecoach principal Laura Sommerville said: "I am delighted that pupils from my school had the opportunity to perform at an iconic West End venue for the sixth year running.

"Everyone has had a brilliant time rehearsing for the event and it was great to see them on stage. I am so proud of them all.

"Performances like this showcase the hard work of our students, providing them with memorable experiences and life skills which they can use throughout their careers."

For more information on Stagecoach Performing Arts Saffron Walden, visit their website hwww.stagecoach.co.uk/saffronwalden or call 01799 588246.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Saffron Walden man accused of series of sexual offences is committed to crown court

Anthony Kamau, 48, of Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a provisionald date set for December 18.

Police appeal as cyclist is ‘shot with ball bearing’ in Elmdon

A cyclist was reportedly hit with a ball bearing.

Man has ‘three-figure sum’ stolen during suspected distraction theft

The incident happened in the car park of the Waitrose superstore.

Plan for new multi-storey car park ‘unlikely to proceed’ - council says

A 3D image of what the car park could look like, if the development goes ahead. Picture: ARORA MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD/ FEASIBILITY

Police appeal after produce is stolen from ‘honesty box’ in village

Police are investigating after thefts in Landley Upper Green. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Saffron Walden man accused of series of sexual offences is committed to crown court

Anthony Kamau, 48, of Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a provisionald date set for December 18.

Police appeal as cyclist is ‘shot with ball bearing’ in Elmdon

A cyclist was reportedly hit with a ball bearing.

Man has ‘three-figure sum’ stolen during suspected distraction theft

The incident happened in the car park of the Waitrose superstore.

Plan for new multi-storey car park ‘unlikely to proceed’ - council says

A 3D image of what the car park could look like, if the development goes ahead. Picture: ARORA MANAGEMENT SERVICES LTD/ FEASIBILITY

Police appeal after produce is stolen from ‘honesty box’ in village

Police are investigating after thefts in Landley Upper Green. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

Former MP calls on district council for speedy resolution to Stansted Airport planning saga

Lord Haselhurst was MP for Saffron Walden between 1977 and 2017. Picture: SAFFRON PHOTO

Biotechnology firm agrees move into research park part-owned by council

An artist's impression of the completed Newnham Building at Chesterford Research Park. Picture: RANKINE LTD

Drama school pupils hit the West End stage

Stagecoach Saffron Walden on stage in the West End. Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Saffron Walden man accused of series of sexual offences is committed to crown court

Anthony Kamau, 48, of Winstanley Road, Saffron Walden, will next appear at Chelmsford Crown Court, with a provisionald date set for December 18.

Senior paramedic struck off for groping female student

The paramedic was struck off following a tribunal hearing.
Drive 24