Stansted airport’s giant thank you message to NHS staff in coronavirus fight
PUBLISHED: 15:30 17 April 2020
London Stansted Airport
London Stansted has created its own tribute to the heroes of the NHS with a giant ‘thank you’ message on its airfield.
A 10m thank you logo now adorns one of the airport’s main taxiways adjacent to the runway and was the brainchild of Ross Barker from Stansted’s Airfield Operations team.
It was created in five hours by the airport’s airfield painting team ahead of the latest ‘clap for carers’ tribute.
London Stansted’s chief operating officer Steve Griffiths, said: “The whole country has come together to recognise the fantastic efforts made by our brave and brilliant NHS and healthcare workers in the fight against Covid-19.
“As part of that tribute, colleagues working at the airport join the weekly ‘clap for carers’ applause, but Ross asked if we could go a bit further.
“It’s a brilliant idea and a very fitting way for the airport to say an even bigger thank you to all those NHS staff working so hard to protect us all at this time.”
