Do you take part in the Thursday night 8pm clap for coronavirus frontline healthcare workers? Look what London Stansted’s control tower did to show their appreciation

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 May 2020

London Stansted Airport's NATS air traffic control tower had images thanking the NHS. Outdoor projection company EMF Technology produced the visual and photographer Paul Hinwood captured the moment. Picture: Flitch Media

London Stansted Airport's NATS air traffic control tower had images thanking the NHS. Outdoor projection company EMF Technology produced the visual and photographer Paul Hinwood captured the moment. Picture: Flitch Media

Paul Hinchwood Photography / Flitch Media

London Stansted Airport’s 63 metre NATS Air Traffic Control tower was lit up with messages of appreciation of the NHS and key workers fighting Covid-19.

London Stansted Airport's NATS air traffic control tower had images thanking the NHS. Outdoor projection company EMF Technology produced the visual and photographer Paul Hinwood captured the moment using a drone which had special permission to fly near the airport by air traffic control. Picture: Flitch MediaLondon Stansted Airport's NATS air traffic control tower had images thanking the NHS. Outdoor projection company EMF Technology produced the visual and photographer Paul Hinwood captured the moment using a drone which had special permission to fly near the airport by air traffic control. Picture: Flitch Media

The images of thanks were displayed on the airport’s tallest building from 8.30pm until just before midnight last week.

The projection was captured by a drone as the nation took to their doorsteps to ‘clap for carers’.

The idea was dreamt up by Matthew Silcock from NATS and Ross Barker from Stansted’s airfield operations team.

Ross said: “I thought it would be really nice to illuminate one of the airport’s most iconic buildings with a tribute to the country’s brave NHS workers, carers and key workers to recognise their fantastic efforts and say a big thank you from everyone at Stansted Airport.

“It took a lot of hard work to organise, but it was a great team effort. I’d like to say a huge thank you to NATS Stansted, EMF Technology and photographer Paul Hinwood for making it happen.”

This is the second NHS tribute Ross has organised at the airport. In April he arranged a giant ‘thank you NHS’ to be painted on its main taxiways adjacent to the runway.

Steve Griffiths, London Stansted’s COO, said: “Colleagues working at the airport join the weekly ‘clap for carers’ applause, but Ross has gone that bit further and created a special thank you message on the airfield and last night on the control tower.

“Both were brilliant ideas and a very fitting way for the airport to say an even bigger thank you to all those NHS staff working so hard to protect us all at this time of immense difficulty and challenge for them personally.”

Outdoor projection company, EMF Technology, produced the visual, while photographer Paul Hinwood of Flitch Media captured the moment using a drone which had special permission to fly near the airport by air traffic control.

Topic Tags:

