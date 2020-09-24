Two day action focus to raise awareness of human trafficking held at Stansted Airport

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport London Stansted Airport

A safeguarding referral has been made as a result of a two day operation at Stansted Airport focussed on raising awareness of human trafficking.

Essex Police worked with partner agencies to raise awareness of human trafficking during a two day effort at Stansted Airport. Picture: Essex Police Essex Police worked with partner agencies to raise awareness of human trafficking during a two day effort at Stansted Airport. Picture: Essex Police

Essex Police, officers from the Border Force and the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit spoke to passengers, and worked to identify potential victims of trafficking for labour exploitation.

They monitored flights coming into the airport from countries where vulnerable people may have been trafficked into the UK.

DC Mark Ghosh said: “Vulnerable people can be promised stable jobs and then be brought into the country and forced to work for little or no pay. They might also be forced into sex work against their wishes.

“It leaves them unable to break free from the debts they or their families have to pay to the criminals who made the arrangements and control every aspect of their lives.”

The operation ran on Thursday, September 17 and Friday, September 18.

Signs of potential human trafficking or modern slavery include people who are working and living in the same place in overcrowded conditions.

These victims may be isolated from others, or under the control of others.

There may be a lack of appropriate clothing or safety equipment.

People may show signs of injury or bruising, and be in a heavily guarded environment with security on a farm, factory or building site.

There may be barred windows, surveillance cameras and locked doors.

They might be driven between premises, collected very early and return to accommodation late at night on a regular basis.

In addition, victims of forced labour may have their identification documents taken away from them to prevent them from leaving.

If you have information about human trafficking or modern slavery offences taking place, call 101, or 999 in an emergency, or report online at www.essex.police.uk

Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous, contact the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or report online via the website https://crimestoppers-uk.org

There is also a Modern Day Slavery Helpline on 0800 0121 700.