Stansted Airport receives Covid secure recognition

Author Picture Icon

Will Durrant

Published: 12:52 PM April 29, 2021   
London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport is one of the first UK airports to be considered Covid secure - Credit: London Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport is one of the first UK airports to be considered Covid secure ahead of further lockdown easing, which is expected on May 17.

Industry regulator, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), assessed the airport's general hygiene, use of face coverings and health screenings, and monitoring of staff and passengers' mental health to test whether London Stansted is Covid secure.

The Covid secure assurance, which was announced today (Thursday, April 29), meets the standards set out in international guidance.

Steve Griffiths, London Stansted's Managing Director, said: "The recognition is great testament and credit to the hard work of our teams across the business to keep our passengers and colleagues safe.

"It ensures we're ready for the restart of international travel in the coming weeks.

You may also want to watch:

"We can't wait to welcome back our passengers."

The airport is the first to receive accreditation outside the pilot scheme, which included East Midlands Airport, Heathrow and British Airways.

Stansted Airport News
Stansted News
Uttlesford News

