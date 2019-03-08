Airport staff volunteer thousands of hours to support communities

London Stansted volunteers helping out St Giles Church in Great Hallingbury. Picture: TONY PICK © 2017 Tony Pick

Employees at Stansted Airport have spent 7,000 hours volunteering in towns and villages around Uttlesford in the past 12 months.

More than 350 directly-employed airport staff took part in projects throughout the year, supporting communities close to the airport.

The airport encourages its staff to offer their skills on a voluntary basis to help strengthen ties with the areas in which colleagues live and work, but to also support employee wellbeing and engagement.

The volunteering hours in 2018-19 beat the previous year's total of about 5,000 hours given by 220 staff.

Some of the volunteer projects carried out this year have included village hall painting, maintenance of large gardens and land belonging to older residents, litter picking, serving Christmas dinners at community events and mentoring GCSE students.

Employees from different airport departments volunteer and go out in groups, including senior management, the airport fire service team and finance and security staff.

Marcella M'Rabety, head of corporate social responsibility at Stansted, said: “Hundreds of our staff and their families live close to the airport and are keen to get involved in their communities. We fully support our staff in giving both work time and their own time to local projects, and reward and celebrate their support via our own recognition schemes.”

Neil Banks, Stansted's head of passenger services and fellow volunteer, said:

“I think it's really important to give something back to the community, and what better way to do that than getting out and about, representing the airport and helping those who need our support.

“We can all get consumed in our own busy lives so taking the time to do a bit of gardening or packing food parcels is not only satisfying and very rewarding for me personally, it also has such a positive impact in our local community which I'm very proud to be part of.”

Organisations, charities and schools are welcome to request assistance from the airport's community team. Details should be sent to stn_communityrelations@stanstedairport.com for the team to assess what help can be offered.