Stansted Airport receives planning permission for solar farm

Planning permission has been granted for a solar farm at Stansted Airport - Credit: Archant

London Stansted has been granted planning permission for the development of an airport solar farm.

The 14.3 megawatt solar farm will be built on land already owned by Stansted, immediately to the east of the airport at High House Farm.

The development is designed to meet Stansted Airport's current and increasing electricity demands, including from the growing use of electric vehicles, and in keeping with the airport's commitment to make its operations net carbon zero by 2038.

Additional screening measures will also be implemented, such as planting new trees, reinstating hedgerows and planting new hedgerows.

London Stansted's managing director Steve Griffiths said: “We are delighted to receive planning permission from the Secretary of State for our 14.3MW solar farm on land owned by the airport next to the main site.

“London Stansted has a long and proud track record of sustainable development, including achieving independently-verified carbon neutral status in 2016 for the airport operations under our direct control.

“The solar farm will enable us to build on this achievement in line with our commitment to make our operations net zero carbon by no later than 2038.

“The development will see the airport generating its own renewable electricity on-site, connecting directly to our own private network, increasing the security of energy supply while at the same time freeing up renewable energy we currently purchase for others to use elsewhere on the grid.

“We will continue to explore new and innovative opportunities as they arise to ensure we deliver the airport’s future growth in the most sustainable and responsible way possible.”

A consultation on the solar farm proposals ran from November to December last year, with residents asked to submit their views.

Issues which were addressed during the consultation process included ensuring the safety of aircraft - with the airport undertaking a glint and glare study and configurating the panels to avoid reflections towards the air traffic control tower.

They also aimed to balance the need for the solar farm development against its potential impact on the environment.