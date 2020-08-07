Advanced search

Stansted author holds an online launch party for her debut novel and finds her book climbing the book charts

PUBLISHED: 10:25 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 07 August 2020

Stansted author AJ Campbell during her online book launch. Picture: Facebook

AJ Campbell

A Stansted author who held her launch party online because of coronavirus is delighted to have found herself in the Hot New Releases sections for Amazon novel sales.

Stansted author AJ Campbell's debut novel Leave Well Alone. Picture:AJ CampbellStansted author AJ Campbell's debut novel Leave Well Alone. Picture:AJ Campbell

AJ Campbell’s psychological thriller Leave Well Alone is her debut and took five years to come into existence.

She is at number 13 in the category for women’s saga fiction and number 34 on the list for new releases for psychological fiction.

“As you can image, I’m over the moon about this,” she said.

Stansted Mountfitchet author AJ Campbell. Picture: Campbell familyStansted Mountfitchet author AJ Campbell. Picture: Campbell family

During the launch, AJ gave away three copies of her book through a game of guess of truth or lies, and offered two aspiring authors a 30-minute session about writing a novel and getting published.

She spoke about her writing and the road to publication along with a Q&A session for Facebook party viewers, before a read aloud of the prologue and first few pages.

AJ is now working on the book’s sequel Don’t Come Looking!

