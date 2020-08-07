Stansted author holds an online launch party for her debut novel and finds her book climbing the book charts
PUBLISHED: 10:25 07 August 2020 | UPDATED: 10:25 07 August 2020
AJ Campbell
A Stansted author who held her launch party online because of coronavirus is delighted to have found herself in the Hot New Releases sections for Amazon novel sales.
AJ Campbell’s psychological thriller Leave Well Alone is her debut and took five years to come into existence.
She is at number 13 in the category for women’s saga fiction and number 34 on the list for new releases for psychological fiction.
“As you can image, I’m over the moon about this,” she said.
During the launch, AJ gave away three copies of her book through a game of guess of truth or lies, and offered two aspiring authors a 30-minute session about writing a novel and getting published.
She spoke about her writing and the road to publication along with a Q&A session for Facebook party viewers, before a read aloud of the prologue and first few pages.
AJ is now working on the book’s sequel Don’t Come Looking!
