Published: 5:00 PM April 15, 2021

Stansted author AJ Campbell releases second novel this weekend - Credit: Amanda Campbell

A Stansted author whose debut novel topped Amazon's Hot New Releases chart will publish her second book on Saturday (April 17).

AJ Campbell's newest psychological thriller is called Don't Come Looking.

The book, which resolves questions raised in her debut novel Leave Well Alone, is inspired by the real-life story of a man who vanished of his own accord, telling the police he did not want to be found.

AJ said: "I read a news article online a few years ago about a man who walked into a police station one day and said was walking away from his life.

"It made me wonder, 'what could be so bad that someone would want to walk away from their family?'

"And so, I created the story from that."

Don't Come Looking by Stansted author AJ Campbell - Credit: AJ Campbell

Before becoming a self-published author, AJ lived in London as a student, where the story is set.

She later worked as an accountant before leaving her job to look after her family, when she began a daily journal.

This led her to write her first novel which was published in August last year.

Its lead character, Eva, reappears in Don't Come Looking.

The story has since garnered a 4.4 out of five star rating on Amazon and 4.1 star rating on Goodreads, with readers praising its gripping storytelling, surprising twists and "sinister promise".

AJ said she did not expect the book to become a quick hit with readers.

"I couldn't believe it when I woke up and had the little orange 'best seller' tag on my book," AJ said.

"It was one of the best moments of my life.

"I had committed to publishing this book but the success of Leave Well Alone absolutely fuelled a desire to give my readers more.

"I had readers contact me saying they wanted to know what happens to Eva.

"And I wanted to know as well!"

AJ said she received positive support from the community and help from police in researching her book.

She said: "I would like to give thanks to the community here for their support."