Stansted auction house holding an online auction of Captain Tom artwork

Thumbs Up by Justine Thomas. Acrylic on canvas. Estimate £2,500-£3,500. Picture: SWORDERS Sworders

Portraits, artwork, and poems given to Captain Tom in honour of his 100th birthday are being sold through an online auction run by Sworders of Stansted.

View from Sworders London gallery window of the Captain Tom artworks. Picture: SWORDERS View from Sworders London gallery window of the Captain Tom artworks. Picture: SWORDERS

The former British army officer, whose laps of the garden to raise money for NHS charities captured the public’s imagination, inspired fundraising across the UK and throughout the world.

Public donations amounted to £38.9m.

The auction ends on November 8, and will raise further funds to help others.

The artistic items sent to Captain Tom range from cheerful amateur sketches to works by professional artists.

Sir Tom Moore by Michael Shpakov. Oil on canvas. Estimate £2,500-£3,500 Picture: SWORDERS Sir Tom Moore by Michael Shpakov. Oil on canvas. Estimate £2,500-£3,500 Picture: SWORDERS

Artist Jamie Green, who has appeared in two series of Sky Arts’ Portrait Artist of the Year, created artwork using a reclaimed cupboard door sourced from an architectural salvage yard.

He painted it in a military green coloured paint before etching the surface.

Amateur artist Justine Thomas, who also drew a portrait of Captain Tom, picked up her paintbrush for the first time in years while at home nursing her nine-month-old baby.

Captain Tom was also sent scores of messages of support and encouragement.

Captain Tom artworks. Picture: SWORDERS Captain Tom artworks. Picture: SWORDERS

The family realised they could go on helping people and set up The Captain Tom Foundation.

Captain Sir Tom, who was knighted by the Queen in July, said: “I was overwhelmed to receive so many wonderful pictures.

“There are some very talented artists out there.

“We discussed how best to celebrate them and felt holding an auction would be a brilliant way to share these wonderful pieces with a wider audience whilst also raising valuable funds for causes close to our hearts.

Captain Tom with soldier shadow by Glen Folan. Oil on canvas. Estimate �300-�500. Picture: SWORDERS Captain Tom with soldier shadow by Glen Folan. Oil on canvas. Estimate �300-�500. Picture: SWORDERS

“We are grateful to Sworders who have partnered with us to make all this possible.”

There are 130 lots in the online auction which opened for bids on Thursday, October 22 and will end at 6pm on Remembrance Sunday, November 8.

Sworders, whose head office and auction rooms are near Stansted airport, has estimated the works at ranging from £5 to £5,000 plus.

The money raised will go to The Captain Tom Foundation which this year is supporting The Royal British Legion, mental health charity Mind, Helen & Douglas House children’s hospice in Oxford, and Willen Hospice in Milton Keynes.

Tomorrow will be a good day by Jacqueline Hurley. Signed, mixed media on canvas. Estimate £2,000-£3,000. Picture: SWORDERS Tomorrow will be a good day by Jacqueline Hurley. Signed, mixed media on canvas. Estimate £2,000-£3,000. Picture: SWORDERS

Cased collage birthday card, sent by a member of 4th Welwyn Garden City Brownies. Estimate £25-£30. Picture: SWORDERS Cased collage birthday card, sent by a member of 4th Welwyn Garden City Brownies. Estimate £25-£30. Picture: SWORDERS

Reverse carved painted panel by Jamie Green. Estimate £200-£300. Picture: SWORDERS Reverse carved painted panel by Jamie Green. Estimate £200-£300. Picture: SWORDERS

