London Stansted Airport donates £50,000 to four charities tackling local impact of coronavirus in fields of mental health, domestic abuse and social isolation

Ken O'Toole, the CEO of London Stansted Airport. Picture: London Stansted Airport London Stansted Airport

London Stansted Airport has donated £50,000 to be shared by four charities tackling the local impact of Covid-19.

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

The airport usually contributes the sum into the Stansted Airport Community Trust to support local communities impacted by aircraft noise.

However, this year’s change is in consultation with SACT’s chairman Susan Barker.

Each charity will receive £12,500 to support their work in local communities throughout the current pandemic.

The chosen charities are Next Chapter, a domestic abuse charity operating across Uttlesford and Braintree, West Essex Mind which provides mental health support, CVS Uttlesford which offers a range of health and social care support, and CVS Broxbourne and East Herts.

Ken O’Toole, London Stansted’s CEO, said: “We have always been proud of the role we play in our region, and our Community Trust has helped support countless organisations and initiatives in the local community over the years.

“This year, Covid-19 is presenting the UK with one of its toughest ever social and economic challenges and we know that these charities have a vital role to play in providing much-needed support to the local community in which we operate.

“We are delighted to have teamed up with UDC to identify four organisations that have been helping those most in need and we thank them for all their critical work.”

Cllr Petrina Lees, Deputy Leader of Uttlesford District Council, said: “Volunteers and local charities have played an important role during the public health emergency and we’ve all seen many heart-warming examples of the incredible work happening across Uttlesford towns and villages.

“The airport is a major local employer and so, in this time of need, we were delighted to have been able to help them identify some of the organisations that have been and continue to be at the heart of supporting local communities and residents.”

Cllr Susan Barker, Chairman of the Stansted Airport Community Trust, said: “With the on-going Covid-19 crisis placing a huge strain on charities doing vital work to help local people, focussing the fund this year on four key organisations at this critical time is the right thing to do and a great way for the airport to demonstrate how it can make a real and positive impact in the local community.”