Advanced search

London Stansted Airport donates £50,000 to four charities tackling local impact of coronavirus in fields of mental health, domestic abuse and social isolation

PUBLISHED: 17:00 03 June 2020

Ken O'Toole, the CEO of London Stansted Airport. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Ken O'Toole, the CEO of London Stansted Airport. Picture: London Stansted Airport

London Stansted Airport

London Stansted Airport has donated £50,000 to be shared by four charities tackling the local impact of Covid-19.

London Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted AirportLondon Stansted Airport terminal. Picture: London Stansted Airport

The airport usually contributes the sum into the Stansted Airport Community Trust to support local communities impacted by aircraft noise.

However, this year’s change is in consultation with SACT’s chairman Susan Barker.

Each charity will receive £12,500 to support their work in local communities throughout the current pandemic.

The chosen charities are Next Chapter, a domestic abuse charity operating across Uttlesford and Braintree, West Essex Mind which provides mental health support, CVS Uttlesford which offers a range of health and social care support, and CVS Broxbourne and East Herts.

You may also want to watch:

Ken O’Toole, London Stansted’s CEO, said: “We have always been proud of the role we play in our region, and our Community Trust has helped support countless organisations and initiatives in the local community over the years.

“This year, Covid-19 is presenting the UK with one of its toughest ever social and economic challenges and we know that these charities have a vital role to play in providing much-needed support to the local community in which we operate.

“We are delighted to have teamed up with UDC to identify four organisations that have been helping those most in need and we thank them for all their critical work.”

Cllr Petrina Lees, Deputy Leader of Uttlesford District Council, said: “Volunteers and local charities have played an important role during the public health emergency and we’ve all seen many heart-warming examples of the incredible work happening across Uttlesford towns and villages.

“The airport is a major local employer and so, in this time of need, we were delighted to have been able to help them identify some of the organisations that have been and continue to be at the heart of supporting local communities and residents.”

Cllr Susan Barker, Chairman of the Stansted Airport Community Trust, said: “With the on-going Covid-19 crisis placing a huge strain on charities doing vital work to help local people, focussing the fund this year on four key organisations at this critical time is the right thing to do and a great way for the airport to demonstrate how it can make a real and positive impact in the local community.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Saffron Walden Reporter. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Schools back in Saffron Walden and district but many parents keep children at home

Chiildren returning to school at R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden. Picture: R A BUTLER

Secret stone painter brings joy to residents with doorstep surprises

Winston with his stone on forbidden ground. Photo: Victoria Knight.

Home furnishing store Glasswells set to reopen in Saffron Walden tomorrow

Glasswells in Saffron Walden. Adrian Byford, the store manager. Picture: Glasswells

MP releases statement about her position on Dominic Cummings

Kemi Badenoch MP

Nearly 200 jobs at risk as airline sector sent into spin by coronavirus crisis

Stansted airport baggage handlers face an uncertain future as their company announces big job cuts Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

Most Read

Schools back in Saffron Walden and district but many parents keep children at home

Chiildren returning to school at R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden. Picture: R A BUTLER

Secret stone painter brings joy to residents with doorstep surprises

Winston with his stone on forbidden ground. Photo: Victoria Knight.

Home furnishing store Glasswells set to reopen in Saffron Walden tomorrow

Glasswells in Saffron Walden. Adrian Byford, the store manager. Picture: Glasswells

MP releases statement about her position on Dominic Cummings

Kemi Badenoch MP

Nearly 200 jobs at risk as airline sector sent into spin by coronavirus crisis

Stansted airport baggage handlers face an uncertain future as their company announces big job cuts Picture: BRIAN A JACKSON

Latest from the Saffron Walden Reporter

London Stansted Airport donates £50,000 to four charities tackling local impact of coronavirus in fields of mental health, domestic abuse and social isolation

Ken O'Toole, the CEO of London Stansted Airport. Picture: London Stansted Airport

Spitfire flies out over North Essex for last thank you clap

Fire crews set out some equipment to honour the NHS. Picture: CELIA BARTLETT PHOTOGRAPHY

How a Stansted school adjusted to working under the lockdown

Forest Hall School in Stansted ran an NHS embroidery project during the lockdown.

Schools back in Saffron Walden and district but many parents keep children at home

Chiildren returning to school at R A Butler Academy in Saffron Walden. Picture: R A BUTLER

‘We want our schools to be vibrant places for the children again’

CLASS ACTION: Year 1 pupils are at an important stage of learning Picture: contributed
Drive 24