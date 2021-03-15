News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
Saffron Walden Reporter > News

Stansted Airport celebrates terminal's 30th birthday

Author Picture Icon

Roger Brown

Published: 12:00 PM March 15, 2021   
The Queen

The Queen opens the new terminal in March 1991 - Credit: Stansted Airport

Stansted is marking 30 years since its main terminal opened, transforming the original facility that started out as a wartime US air base into a major international airport.

Her Majesty The Queen opened the new £400m Lord Foster-designed terminal and airfield infrastructure on March 15, 1991.

Since then, nearly 460m passengers have passed through it on 3.95m flights.

In 2019, Stansted was the fourth busiest airport in the UK, serving 28m passengers a year.

Steve Griffiths, London Stansted’s Managing Director, said: “The airport has a long and proud history, and to be celebrating the 30th anniversary of our iconic terminal building, a building that has undoubtedly stood the test of time, is another great milestone on its journey.

You may also want to watch:

“Stansted has helped create so many fantastic memories for our passengers and our highly valued colleagues over the years, 70 of whom have been with us since we welcomed the Queen all those years ago."

In 2018 Stansted was in the top 25 busiest airports in Europe, with 200 destinations across 40 countries.

Most Read

  1. 1 Barbeque, refreshments and fun activities scheduled for village festival
  2. 2 Cycling and walking consultation launched
  3. 3 Future housing should provide 'different designs, custom and self-build options'
  1. 4 Nana's generous gift gives Hudson a new liver - and a lot more energy
  2. 5 Sasha shares her story to help others, for World Kidney Day
  3. 6 Healthcare workers Covid-19 experiences are being turned into a documentary
  4. 7 Police will send text messages to potential drug users
  5. 8 Unpaid carers urged to come forward for Covid-19 vaccinations  
  6. 9 Covid-19 breaches at Stansted Airport
  7. 10 Hero Awards for staff who maintain Saffron Walden market

This compares to fewer than 50 routes and just over 1m passengers in 1991.  

However the Covid-19 pandemic has returned passenger numbers to 1994 levels.

Mr Griffiths said: “While the modern Stansted has been at the forefront of the revolution in air travel over past three decades, we currently face a crisis on a scale like never before.

"It is more important than ever that the Government’s Global Travel Taskforce acts quickly to establish a framework for the restart of international travel in May."

The main terminal

The main terminal building being constructed - Credit: Stansted Airport

In 2008 the airport opened a £50m extension to the arrivals area and recent years have seen an £11m upgrade to the Satellite One departures area, a new ‘shoreline’ check-in area and £60m baggage system.

The airport has also seen Ryanair expand its operations and welcomed airlines Jet2.com and Emirates.

Cake

A cake to mark the opening of the terminal building - Credit: Stansted Airport

Mr Griffiths added: “We can’t wait to welcome back our passengers to begin the next 30 years of Stansted’s story, and we are confident the airport has a very bright and successful future once people are able to start planning for their well-deserved summer getaways.”

Travel Features
Stansted Airport News
Stansted News
Essex

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

RA Butler Academy pupils in Saffron Walden were pleased to be back at school

Education News

'Better than Christmas' - pupils go back to school

Andra Maciuca

Author Picture Icon
Julie Redfern, deputy chair of Saffron Walden BID, and Shara Vickers, the chair of Saffron Walden BID, on a video call discussing the Chancellor's Budget and how it will impact businesses in Saffron Walden

Saffron Walden BID responds to Chancellor's 2021 Budget

Louise Dunderdale

person
The Wellcome Sanger's DNA Pipelines team are sequencing coronavirus

Coronavirus

Tracking Covid at the Sanger Institute

Alison Cranage, Science Writer at the Wellcome Sanger Institute

Logo Icon
I'm Watching You by Philip Earl was awarded 1st Place, Colour Images in the Saffron Walden Camera Club 2021 annual competition

Saffron Walden Camera Club's 2021 competition and exhibition

Louise Dunderdale

person