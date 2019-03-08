Stansted college celebrates its first intake of pupils with awards ceremony

Students celebration awards were held at Stansted Airport College. Picture: CONTRIBUTED Archant

Stansted Airport College held its first Student Celebration Awards on July 3, to recognise the outstanding achievements of its first intake of trainees since it opened its doors last year.

The college is a partnership between London Stansted Airport and Harlow College - the first of its kind at any airport in the country, offering courses in aviation, cabin crew, hospitality, events management, engineering and aircraft maintenance.

The awards recognised the outstanding achievement made by students this year. They celebrated a wide range of achievements from academic success to determination and effort.

The inaugural ceremony was held in the Novotel, Stansted, where students and parents mingled with dignitaries including Councillor John Lodge, leader of Uttlesford District Council, Councillor Barabara Light, Paula Hornett from Essex County Council, Louise Aitkin from the South East Local Enterprise Partnership and Jonathan Oates, from London Stansted Airport.

The ceremony began with a scripted in-flight safety demonstration, complete with cabin crew students in the aisles, before handing over to the hosts, Leo Shepherd and Claudia Agnes, both performing arts students at Harlow College, who guided guests through the evening with a mixture of professionalism and humour.

Among the prestigious awards were the Outstanding Contribution to Stansted Airport College Award, won by engineering apprentice Rares Turcu; the Inspiring the Next Generation Award, presented to engineering student Molly Clark and the Graduate of 2019 Award, scooped by aviation operation student Rachel Newman.

There were also awards for learners from Stansted Airport Academy, who deliver employment and skills training in partnership with Harlow College for those seeking a career at Stansted Airport.

Karen Spencer, principal and chief executive of Stansted Airport College, said:

"Student celebrations are always special but this one is particularly memorable as these young people are our very first Stansted Airport College award winners. I particularly want to thank everyone who has supported them to get to this stage, from the airport and its business partners, to the councils and funders, to the committed staff and supportive parents - without all of you they wouldn't be realising their dream of working in the aviation industry."