Published: 11:02 AM May 11, 2021 Updated: 2:46 PM May 11, 2021

Jade Bolton and George Addison-Atkinson are raising money for research into Huntingdon's Disease. Picture: Jade Bolton - Credit: Jade Bolton

A couple will hike from Stansted to Addenbroke's Hospital, Cambridge to raise money for research into Huntington's Disease.

Jade Bolton, 30, whose uncle John died of Huntington's Disease last year, and George Addison-Atkinson are hiking 32 miles in aid of the Huntington's Disease Association.

Jade and George's fundraiser forms part of the association's #HDHike campaign which runs throughout May.

Jade said: “I wanted to mark the year anniversary of when my uncle passed away.

"I noticed the #HDHike challenge was happening in May and thought it was the perfect opportunity to commemorate him.

You may also want to watch:

“It is also important for us to undertake this walk not just to raise money for a great cause but also awareness of the disease."

Huntington's is genetically inherited and can have life-changing consequences.

The disease affects the body’s nervous system which co-ordinates the body’s activities.

There is no known cure to Huntington's.

Jade and George aim to hike 32 miles in on Saturday, May 15.

The pair will roughly follow the Harcamlow Way between Stansted and Addenbroke's.

Jade Bolton and George Addison-Atkinson are raising money for research into Huntingdon's Disease. Picture: Jade Bolton - Credit: Jade Bolton

Jade, who lives in Stansted, chose Addenbroke's as her destination to recognise the efforts of health researchers in Cambridge working on Huntington's therapies.

She said: "When you sign up to #HDHike, you can ask for the money to go to a specific area.

"We chose to put our fundraising towards research into slowing down the onset of Huntington's."

Jade herself does not have the Huntington's gene, but members of her family do.

Her uncle John, from Peterborough, died from Huntington's last April.

Jade said: "We did not really find out it was in our family until my grandad was ill in hospital and got tested.

"Seeing my uncle living in a home for a long period of time, seeing how poorly he got and how it deteriorated quite quickly was scary."

The Huntington's Disease Association says researchers - whether they study gene therapy or how a person’s lifestyle affects their symptoms - are "united in their aim of finding a cure."

Jade is fundraising online at https://hda.enthuse.com/pf/jade-bolton.